Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after purchasing an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.09 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

