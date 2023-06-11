Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,858 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.61 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.