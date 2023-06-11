Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,020,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

