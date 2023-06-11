Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.37 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

