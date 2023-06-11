Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodward Trading Down 1.3 %

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

