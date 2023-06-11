Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,550.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altus Power Price Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.98 million, a P/E ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 780,823 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 382,668 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

