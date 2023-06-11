Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
