Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso Purchases 15,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $17,568,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
