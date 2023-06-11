Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso Purchases 15,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $17,568,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

