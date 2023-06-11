Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nerdy Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE NRDY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.44.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nerdy (NRDY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.