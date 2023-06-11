Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

