WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading Up 3%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 75,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 435,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

WISeKey International Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 38.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

