Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.20. 70,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 269,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Eros STX Global Trading Down 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Eros STX Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros STX Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.76% of Eros STX Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eros STX Global

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

