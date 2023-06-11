China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 352,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 356,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Dongsheng International Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

