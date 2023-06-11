Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 163,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 274,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.