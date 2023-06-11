Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Up 1.8%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 3,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Acreage Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

About Acreage

(Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.