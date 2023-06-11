NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Shares Up 0.4%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NDRBF. HSBC began coverage on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.