Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Down 3.2%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,327% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Creative Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Creative Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitized sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, headphones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.