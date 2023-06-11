TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 79,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 121,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

TuanChe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuanChe

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

