GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 29,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

GBS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get GBS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.