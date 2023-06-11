ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Down 1.3%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.
