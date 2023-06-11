Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 0.4%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.35. 1,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

