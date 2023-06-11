American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century Low Volatility ETF

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

