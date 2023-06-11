Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53. 245 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 12.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

