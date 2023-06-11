Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 3.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 50,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 125,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of gold. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

