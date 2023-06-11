American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.73. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.61% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

