Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 2,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Get Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.