TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 12.34% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.