JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89.67 ($1.11). Approximately 152,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 527,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.10).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.53.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,904.76%.

