Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Shares Down 2.2%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 33,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 83,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.