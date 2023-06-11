Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Shares Down 6.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 31,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 45,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

