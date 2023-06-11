Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

(Get Rating)

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.