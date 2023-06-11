Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Trading 22.1% Higher

Shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) traded up 22.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

Ridgestone Mining Trading Up 22.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.12.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Copper-Gold project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as interests in Alaska Property located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

