Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 1,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

About Sparkline Intangible Value ETF

(Get Rating)

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.