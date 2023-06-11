Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,097 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,467.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,737,626.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,758 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,688.74.

On Thursday, May 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,439 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,608,272.39.

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ opened at $11.86 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.