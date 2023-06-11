Contrasting Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) and Its Rivals

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1.69% 15.62% 4.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $28.90 billion $705.75 million 217.69

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1105 2674 2856 113 2.29

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon rivals beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

