Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $84,584.48 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $574,358.05.

On Friday, June 2nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52.

Amplitude stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amplitude by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

