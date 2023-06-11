Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Matthew A. Getz Sells 6,329 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $633.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Artivion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Artivion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,729,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Artivion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at $29,987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Artivion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 64,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

