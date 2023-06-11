Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Matthew A. Getz Sells 6,329 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $633.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
