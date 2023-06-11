loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $85,438.66 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $85,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,195,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 4,534 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $8,206.54.

On Monday, May 8th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $20,533.68.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.