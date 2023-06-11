FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $96,950.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares in the company, valued at $39,107,848.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

