FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $96,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares in the company, valued at $39,107,848.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.