Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Director Sells $126,344.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,762,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,006 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,257,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

