Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Angelique Strong Marks Sells 6,000 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cars.com Stock Down 1.9 %

CARS stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.