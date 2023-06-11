Craig A. Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vivid Seats Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
