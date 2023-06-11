Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
