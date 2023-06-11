Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 505.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 51,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 741,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 117,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

