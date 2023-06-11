Lai Wang Sells 462 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BGNE stock opened at $216.04 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day moving average is $233.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

