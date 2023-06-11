HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Acquires $99,952.38 in Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HEI-A stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.47.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

