Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red Violet and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroStrategy 1 0 2 0 2.33

MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $328.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Red Violet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Red Violet and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 2.22% 1.71% 1.60% MicroStrategy -174.90% -6,099.02% -32.15%

Risk and Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and MicroStrategy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $53.32 million 5.53 $620,000.00 $0.08 265.00 MicroStrategy $499.26 million 7.33 -$1.47 billion ($86.54) -3.26

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Red Violet



Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

