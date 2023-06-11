Contrasting Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logitech International and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 3 5 2 0 1.90 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Logitech International currently has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

This table compares Logitech International and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $4.54 billion 2.27 $364.58 million $2.23 28.27 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 76.07

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. Logitech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 8.03% 20.18% 12.36% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Logitech International beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, and streamlabs services; video conferencing products, such as ConferenceCams, which combine enterprise-quality audio and high-definition video to bring video conferencing to businesses of any size; webcams and headsets that turn desktop into collaboration space; and controller for video conferencing room solutions. In addition, the company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speakers, mobile speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, microphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, e-tailers, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears brands. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a portable, solar-powered, and wide-area security device; ROSA-P, a switched-powered security and safety solution; RADDOG, a security industry's purpose-built mobile robot dog; ROSS, a software solution which enables millions of IP security cameras; and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; RAD Mobile SOC; RAD Light My Way; RAD-dogs; AVA, an autonomous access control / vehicle access device; and RIO, a portable solar-powered and wide-area security devices. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

