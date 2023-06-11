Reviewing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.33 -$24.33 million ($1.23) -0.61 VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million ($0.48) -5.00

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EMCORE and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -47.91% -33.76% -21.30% VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58%

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EMCORE and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.56%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Summary

VIA optronics beats EMCORE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

