Comparing SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -15.31 Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 17.52 -$229.81 million ($3.63) -0.75

Analyst Ratings

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SES AI and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.01%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98% Eos Energy Enterprises -1,089.56% N/A -230.95%

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats SES AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

