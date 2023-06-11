Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $984.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,248.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

