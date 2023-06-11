Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,865 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 116,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.96 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

